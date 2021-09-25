Realme Band 2 with 12-Day battery life launched in India at Rs 2,999; Check specifications

Realme has launched a new fitness band– Realme Band 2 in India on Friday. The new Realme fitness band comes with blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring sensor and has a larger display compared to its predecessor.

The new fitness band from Realme is claimed to deliver up to 12 days of battery life. The company has promised that the Realme Band 2 will get up to 90 sports modes through a future update.

Realme Band 2 price in India

The Realme Band 2 is priced at Rs 2,999 in India. It is set to go on sale at 12pm on September 27. The new band will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores in a sole Black colour option.

The Realme Band 2 was first released in Malaysia earlier this month and it’s price is set at MYR 139 (around Rs 2,500).

Realme Band 2 specifications

The Realme Band 2 features a 1.4-inch touchscreen with 167×320 pixels resolution and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The new fitness band comes with over 50 personalised dial faces.

Users can also customise a dial face for the Band by using their favourite picture.

The band has a GH3011 sensor which helps to monitors the users heart-rate continuously. It also has a alert feature which gets activated if the user’s heart rate rises above the safe zone.

The new fitness band of Realme will also provide sleep quality analysis using a mixture of hardware and software after it gets linked with the Realme Link app, which is available for Android and iOS smartphones.

The Realme Band 2 features up to 90 sports modes and workout modes including cricket, hiking, running, and more.

Realme Band 2 has 50 metres of water resistance. It can control connected devices like Realme Buds Air and home appliances.

Connectivity features include Bluetooth v5.1. Devices running on Android 5.1 or iOS 11 or above are compatible with the band.

It has a universal 18mm interchangeable straps that means users can attach any strap as per their choice.

The Realme Band 2 comes with a 204mAh battery which is claimed to deliver up to 12 days worth of battery life. In terms of dimension, it measures 259.8×24.6×12.1mm and weighs 27.3 grams.