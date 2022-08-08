Realme 9i 5G to launch in India soon, Check specifications and launch details

Smartphone manufacturer Realme is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone Realme 9i 5G in India very soon. The company has announced that the new mid-range smartphone is supposed to launch on August 18 at 11:30 AM. The smartphone is expected to cater the needs of those who require a 5G smartphone at a reasonable price. For those who are unaware, the Realme 9i 5G is the 5G variant of the Realme 9i. The device will be revealed on August 15, revealed Realme.

The realme 9i comes with a price tag of Rs 13,499 for the base variant. This means that the Realme 9i 5G will be priced around Rs 15,000. Even though the company has shared a very little information about the device, we have managed to gather a few information about the smartphone.

Realme 9i 5G draws its power from a Dimensity 810 5G Chipset. The Dimensity 810 offers a AnTuTu score over 350,000, advanced 6nm process and is 20 percent faster than D700. The smartphone will feature a true unibody process, fuselage-integrated camera housing and realme’s first 3-layer grain process. We hope that some of the connectivity features of the device 5G variant of 9i will be similar to its 4G sibling.

On the other hand, the Realme 9i smartphone offers a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. When it comes to the rear camera setup, the device has a 50 MP triple camera setup along with a 16 MP front camera. A 5000nAh battery provides ample power to survive a day. In terms of storage option, the smartphone offers two variants 4GB RAM +64/128 GB Storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. In terms of colors, the device gets Blue and Black color variants.