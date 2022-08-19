Realme 9i 5G launched in India at an affordable price, Check feature details

The smartphone sports a vintage CD design, which is inspired by the trend of MET Gala 2022. The back panel of the phone shines ore changes colour when exposed to light.

Realme unveiled its latest budget 5G offering Relame 9i 5G in India on Thursday. The 4G version of the smartphone debuted in the country months ago. The device features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. It comes with 50MP triple cameras, Android 12 OS, 128GB storage, and a 5000mAh battery.

Realme 9i 5G price in India, sale details

Realme 9i 5G retails in India at Rs 14,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB option and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version. The handset will be on available for purchase via Flipkart, Realme websites, and offline stores from August 24th at 12 PM IST. As an introductory offer, the company is offering a Rs 1,000 instant discount via HDFC and ICICI Bank cards.

Realme 9i 5G Specs and features

Realme 9i features a 6.6-inches FHD+ IPS LCD display with 2,400 X 1,080 pixels resolution, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 400nits brightness. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 810 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MC2 950MHz. It carries up to 6GB of RAM that has support for 3GB of virtual RAM and 128GB internal storage that is further expandable via a microSD card.

The Realme 9i runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 custom skin out of the box. The phone sports triple cameras on the back that includes a 50MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 5P lens and LED flash, a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP 4cm macro lens.

Connectivity options on the Realme 9i 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, dual SIM, and GPS. At front, it has an 8MP snapper for selfies and video chats. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.