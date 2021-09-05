Realme 8s 5G key specs teased ahead of September 9 launch in India

Realme 8s is set to officially launch in India on September 9 alongside Realme 8i 5G. Ahead of its launch, the Chinese company has revealed some of its key specifications through a teaser.

The upcoming smartphone has been confirmed to be the world’s first smartphone to feature the Dimensity 810 chipset.

In a new teaser, the company has revealed the smartphone’s color options. The smartphone has been shown in two new shades- Blue, and Purple.

The phone was seen with a punch-hole display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor in the teaser video.

Realme 8s price in India (expected)

The Realme 8s 5G is expected to launch with a price tag under Rs 20,000 in India.

Realme is going to launch a host of other products including the first Realme Pad tablet, and two Bluetooth speakers at the upcoming Realme event.

Realme 8s specifications, features (expected)

As per the new teasers, the phone will have a curved body with a square-shaped camera module.

The phone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power key.

The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

As per the reports of 91Mobiles, the Realme 8s could come have a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Dimensity SOC will likely be paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options, with an additional 5GB virtual RAM option.

The device’s onboard storage options could be between 128/256GB. The phone is likely to run Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS right out of the box.

In addition, the phone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup that is likely to be headlined by a a 64-megapixel. The device might have a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

The company could pack a 5,000mAh battery that will have 33W Dart fast-charging support.