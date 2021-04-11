Chinese company Realme has announced the launch date of its upcoming smartphone Realme 8 5G on its social media account. The launch date is set for April 21.

The Realme 8 5G phone will be an upgrade version of the Realme 8 that debuted in India last month.

The specification of the upcoming handset has been teased in a video on social media page of the official Realme Thailand account.

The teaser video posted on the Facebook page shows that the upcoming handset will come with a gradient back finish in a black shade.

The Realme 8 5G doesn’t have the ‘Dare to Leap’ branding on its back in the video. However, some recently leaked images had suggested the phone with a tagline on its back as well.

The phone is teased to come with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor which is housed in a rectangular camera module at the back. While the vanilla Realme 8 has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary shooter.

The Realme 8 5G is rumored to be a rebranded Realme V13 5G that had debuted in China last month alongside Realme GT Neo.

The Realme 8 5G will feature a 5,000mAh battery just like that of the Realme V13 5G, suggested a US FCC listing.

The Realme V13 5G sports a 6.5-inch display with full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, and 180 touch sampling and a 600 nits of peak brightness.

The phone has a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor,a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone debuted without the company’s ‘Dare to Leap’ branding.

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processors and it runs on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 on top.

Realme 8 5G is also teased to launch in India soon by the company. But it is not certain whether the phone will launch first in India or Thailand. announcement on April 21.