Realme 6 Pro to go on its first sale on Friday

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Realme has announced that its recently launched smartphone Realme 6 pro will go on the first sale starting March 13, 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com and preferred offline partners.

The smartphone is available at a discount of Rs 1,000 on Axis Bank credit cards, Axis bank debit cards and EMI transactions.

The device will cost Rs 16,999, Rs 17,999 and Rs 18,999 for the 6+64, 6+128 and 8+128 variants, respectively.

The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

Powering the Realme 6 Pro is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and runs on Android 10 OS and the OS has Realme UI customization over it.

The rear features a quad camera setup, but in a different configuration – 64MP primary, 12MP telephoto, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro units in tow.

Up front, the punch-hole in the device houses two front cameras, featuring 16MP primary and 8MP ultra-wide units.

The device packs a 4300mAh battery and it features a 30W fast VOOC 4.0 fast charging.



