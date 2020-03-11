Realme 6 sale to go on from today
Realme 6 goes on first sale for 12,999 in India from today

By IANS
New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Tuesday announced that its recently launched smartphone Realme 6 will go on first sale from March 11 on realme.com, flipkart.com and across offline preferred partners.

Users can enjoy a flat Rs 750 off on ICICI Bank credit cards while purchasing the smartphone on flipkart.com.

The smartphone will be available in 3 memory variants: 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 12,999 , 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 14,999 and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 15,999.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch display and has a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and will be available in two colour options – comet white and comet blue.

Realme 6 comes with a quad camera setup that includes a 64MP main shooter 8MP wide-angle shooter and two 2MP cameras for depth sensing and macro shots.

Additionally, there is a 16MP selfie shooter on the front.

The smartphone houses a 4300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge and runs Android 10.

