Realme 6, 6i and 6X get stable version of Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

Realme UI 2.0 for realme 6
New Delhi: Realme on Saturday announced that it has started a stable version rollout of Realme UI 2.0 for the users of Realme 6, Realme 6i and Realme 6X.

The users can head over to Settings > Software Update to check whether their device has received the update.

Realme announced Realme UI 2.0, based on Android 11, a couple of months back in India and it brings unlimited customisation options as creativity advancements.

The stable version programme aims to invite fans to experience the Realme UI 2.0 new features based on Android 11 for the first time and the open beta version aims to invite fans to experience the new Realme UI 2.0 features in advance.

The Realme UI 2.0 stable version is rolled out and the update is going to be available for a limited set of users initially and will have a broader rollout in a few days.

In addition, the company has announced an open beta version of Realme UI 2.0 for the users of Realme narzo 20A following the realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) roadmap.

