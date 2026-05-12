Realme 16T to launch in India on May 22: Key specs, and design revealed

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Realme is planning to extend the Realme 16 Series, with the launch of the Realme 16T. The Realme’s 16 Series currently already has Realme 16, Realme 16 Pro, and Realme 16 Pro+.

Realme has confirmed that the Realme 16T will make it;s debut in India on May 22.

The press release we received from Realme states that the Realme 16T is designed for “everyday use and demanding travel scenarios” and will be positioned as the “8000mAh 3-Day Powerhouse.”

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That 8,000 mAh battery will be packed inside the 16T’s 8.8mm slim body, with support for 45W wired charging. It will also support all-scenario bypass charging.

The Realme 16T will feature a 6.8″ display, and while Realme didn’t reveal its resolution and refresh rate, the brand said the smartphone supports “up to 11 hours of continuous BGMI gameplay, while maintaining a stable 60 FPS performance.”

The Realme 16T will be available in Aurora Green, Starlight Red, and Starlight Black colors, but its processor is yet to be confirmed officially. However, if Geekbench is to be believed, the Realme 16T will come with the Dimensity 6300 SoC.