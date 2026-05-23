Realme 16T launched in India with massive 8,000mAh battery, 50MP camera

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Realme has expanded its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Realme 16T, a device aimed at users looking for extended battery backup and everyday performance at an affordable price point.

The biggest highlight of the Realme 16T is its huge 8,000mAh battery, one of the largest seen in a mainstream smartphone segment. The device also supports fast charging, allowing users to quickly power up the phone despite the large battery size.

The smartphone features a large display with high refresh rate support designed to deliver smoother scrolling, gaming, and video streaming experiences. Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek chipset paired with multiple RAM and storage options.

The phone also comes with advanced cooling technology to manage heat during gaming and heavy usage by the user. Realme claims the device is designed in a way that offers all-day entertainment and multitasking without any frequent charging.

For photography, the Realme 16T comes equipped with a 50MP primary rear camera supported by AI imaging features for enhanced portrait and night photography. The smartphone also includes a front-facing selfie camera for video calls and social media use.

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The smartphone also includes dual stereo speakers and support for high-resolution audio for an improved multimedia experience.

It features a sleek design despite the large battery capacity, with Realme focusing on both durability and comfort. The company has also introduced AI-based power-saving features aimed at extending battery health over long-term usage.

The device runs on Realme UI based on Android and includes features such as AI battery optimisation, enhanced gaming modes, and security improvements.

The Realme 16T has been launched in multiple colour options and storage variants in India, targeting users who prioritise long-lasting battery life and budget-friendly specifications.