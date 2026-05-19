Realme 16T details revealed ahead of its launch on May 22

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Realme 16T is set to launch in India on May 22, 2026. Ahead of it’s official launch in India on May 22, the Chinese smartphone maker has revealed the specification details of the upcoming device.

The latest Realme smartphone has been confirmed to be equipped with a massive 8,000 mAh battery. Realme has also revealed that the 16T phone will sport a 50MP primary camera with a 1.8 Sony’s IMX852 sensor.

Realme has revealed images of the device, which shows a tiny mirror on the back, which is claimed to work as an display if a user wants to take selfies by using the rear camera.

The company is promising six-year lag-free scrolling. Moreover, Relame has also confirmed that the 8,000 large batterty will support 45W wired charging, bypass charging, and reverse wired charging. Realme is also offering a “seven-year battery health” promise for the device.

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The smartphone will sport a 6.8 display with 144Hz refresh rate and 1,200-nit peak brightness.

In terms of dimension, the Realme 16T 5G will be 8.88 mm thick. The phone is IP69 rated for dust and water resistance. The device will be offered in Starlight Red, Starlight Black, and Aurora Green colorways.

Almost all the details of the device has been revealed, however, Relame has kept a tight lid on the name of processor for the device. According to Geekbench run, the Realme 16T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM.

Also Read: Xiaomi 17T series launch date confirmed for May 28