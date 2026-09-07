Realme 16 pro Harry Potter Edition teased in India
Realme has teased a Harry Potter-themed smartphone on Flipkart, while a leaked render points to a special-edition Realme 16 Pro
The Realme 16 Pro is likely to get a Harry Potter variant that’s expected in India.
Teaser on Flipkart features three classic brown travel trunks and text “Let The Magic Begin” with “Coming Soon”, hinting at a Harry Potter alliance.
A leaked rendered that believed to be the phone in question has a dark brown, leather-textured rear, gold-tone frame and the distinct Hogwarts crest highlighting the four school houses.
Nothing official regarding the phones name, price and availability of this device is out yet nor is any confirm whether this the same version we are going to see.
Expected Specifications
If the Harry Potter edition retains the hardware of the standard Realme 16 Pro, it could feature:
- Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 144Hz
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max 5G
- RAM: Up to 12GB
- Storage: Up to 512GB
- Rear camera: 200MP main + 8MP ultrawide
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 7,000mAh
- Charging: 80W fast charging
- OS: Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16