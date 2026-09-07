Realme 16 pro Harry Potter Edition teased in India

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The Realme 16 Pro is likely to get a Harry Potter variant that’s expected in India.

Teaser on Flipkart features three classic brown travel trunks and text “Let The Magic Begin” with “Coming Soon”, hinting at a Harry Potter alliance.

A leaked rendered that believed to be the phone in question has a dark brown, leather-textured rear, gold-tone frame and the distinct Hogwarts crest highlighting the four school houses.

Nothing official regarding the phones name, price and availability of this device is out yet nor is any confirm whether this the same version we are going to see.

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Expected Specifications

If the Harry Potter edition retains the hardware of the standard Realme 16 Pro, it could feature:

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 144Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max 5G

RAM: Up to 12GB

Storage: Up to 512GB

Rear camera: 200MP main + 8MP ultrawide

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 80W fast charging

OS: Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16

Also Read: Xiaomi unveils the Smart Band 11 with up to 21 days battery life