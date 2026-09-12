Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition launch in India soon, key specs teased

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Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition has been confirmed to launch in India. However, the company has not revealed the official launch date yet.

Ahead of the official release, the company has teased the special edition of the Realme 16 Pro smartphone. The brand has confirmed the special edition’s key specs yet.

The company has showcased the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition through a promotional poster on its official Indian website.

The poster has revealed the smartphone will come with the same specifications as the standard Relame 16 Pro, which has Dimensity 7300 Max SoC, a 144Hz AMOLED display with 6,500 nits peak brightness, and a 7,000 mAh battery with 80W wired charging support. Moreover, the battery also supports bypass charging and reverse wired charging.

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The difference between the special edition and the standard one will most likely be it’s appearance. The special edition will also arrive with a richer retail package, as hinted by the company.

Realme also showed off the Limited Edition Gifting Box, which we assume the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition will ship in.

The smartphone is expected to launch on September 21, as hinted by the company through a previously shared image of the device. The image displayed September 21 on the 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition’s lock screen.

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