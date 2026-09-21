Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition debuts in India

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Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition has launched in India with world’s first quadra light sensing color changing technology. The company has also unveiled the Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition alongside the smartphone.

The Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition is the company’s second smartphone created in collaboration with Warner Bros. The company already launched the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones as the first collaboration product with Warner Bros Limited Edition.

Design, Specifications, Price

Realme claims that the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition is the world’s first phone to feature quadra light sensing color changing technology.

The Harry Potter Edition features a distinctive design with a textured brown rear panel featuring the Hogwarts crest and an Argyle pattern inspired by Wizard’s Chess. Realme said that the crest reveals four colors representing the four Hogwarts houses simultaneously.

It also sports other Harry Potter inspired design elements such as an engraved frame featuring the phrase “Welcome to Hogwarts,” a metal mirror camera deco inspired by Harry’s owl Hedwig, and a custom user interface with Harry Potter themed icons, lockscreen designs, wallpapers, and camera filters.

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Customers who purchase the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition will also receive a custom gifting box inspired by Harry’s Hogwarts trunk.

However, it is limited to just 5,000 units worldwide. The special box includes a Hogwarts acceptance letter, Platform 9¾ train ticket, bookmarks, character postcards, a custom phone case, and a SIM ejector tool.

It carries the same specifications as the standard Realme 16 Pro including a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate, a 200MP main rear camera, Dimensity 7300-Max chipset, and a 7,000mAh battery.

The Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition is priced at Rs 62,999 for the single 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage option in India. It will go on sale tomorrow.

Alongside the handset, Realme also launched the Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter edition. The earbuds come with a brown charging case with the Hogwarts logo and other Harry Potter inspired design elements. Once again, the specifications are similar to the standard Buds T500 Pro.

The earbuds are priced at Rs 6,999 and will also go on sale tomorrow.