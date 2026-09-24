Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition gets sold out in 24 hours of launch

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Realme recently introduced the Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition and the Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition in India. Now, both the special Harry Potter Edition products have sold out in the company’s online store in India within 24 hours of the launch.

They are not available for purchase online. You can try your luck at offline brick-and-mortar stores if you want to find one which still has stock.

The highlight of the Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition is it’s “quadra light sensing” color changing back cover, with a distinctive design featuring a textured brown rear panel with an Argyle pattern inspired by Wizard’s Chess. This is the first smartphone in the world to sport the quadra light sensing technology.

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With this tech, the Hogwarts crest on the back of teh phone reveals four colors representing the four houses of Hogwarts, simultaneously when it gets exposed to UV light.

This is the highlight and the only difference between the standard Realme 16 Pro and the Harry Potter Edition.

The other specification of the device is the same as the regular Realme 16 Pro 5G including a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1272×2772 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 6,500-nit peak brightness, the Dimensity 7300 Max chipset, a 200MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide, a 50MP selfie camera, and a 7,000 mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging.

Also Read: Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition debuts in India