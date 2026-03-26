Realme 16 5G to launch in India soon; Expected specs, colours

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Realme is expected to launch the Realme 16 5G in the first week of April. The company has started teasing the device ahead of the launch. The device was seen on the company’s website and online commerce platform Flipkart with some key specification details.

Realme 16 5G is teased to come with what the company calls a selfie mirror. The smartphone will be offered in two colour options – Air White and Air Black.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming Realme 16 5G so far.

Realme 16 5G features (expected)

As per the Flipkart microsite, Realme 16 5G will come with a 6.57-inch display.

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The handset is teased to be 8.1mm thin, weighing 8.3 grams. While camera details of the smartphone are not revealed yet, Realme 16 5G is said to come with a portrait sensor.

Additionally, the company is marketing the phone as “India’s first Selfie Mirror Phone” featuring a reflective mirror in the rear camera bar.Further, the smartphone will come with IP69 rating for water and dust protection.

It will be equipped with a titan battery which Realme claims will offer two-days of battery life. It will be powered by a massive 7,000mAh battery.

The company will also offer 6 years of fluency protection with Realme 16 5G.“With the introduction of the realme 16 5G, realme continues to strengthen its 16 Series portfolio, bringing meaningful innovation to the forefront.

The device stands as a testament to realme’s vision of empowering young users with new camera and design, making smartphone ownership an altogether new and elevated experience,” Realme said in a press release.

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