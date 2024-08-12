Realme 13 series to launch soon, expected to be powered by a Dimensity 7200

Realme will be launching the Realme 13 series soon in India and one of the devices is expected to offer a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor. For those who are unknown, the Realme 13 Pro as well as the 13 Pro+ have already gone on sale in India. The Realme 13 series devices are focused on Chipset, Memory as well as Charging.

Speaking about processor, the Realme 13 is expected to get a Dimensity 7200 SoC while the Realme 13+ is expected to get a Dimensity 7300. While the Dimensity 7200 offers 2x Cortex-A715 (2.8GHz) and 6x Cortex-A510 (2.0GHz), the Dimensity 7300 offers 4x Cortex-A78 (2.5GHz) and 4x Cortex-A55 (2.0GHz).

The date on certification website TENAA, the Realme 13+ offers 6.67” FHD+ OLED display, 50+2MP rear, 16MP front camera and a 5000mAh battery. The same website revealed that the Realme 13 will offer 6.72” FHD+ LCD with 50+2MP rear, 16MP front camera and 5000mAh battery. It is rumoured that 80W fast charging will be available in the plus model. On the other hand, the 13 models is rumoured to get 45W fast charging.

320W fast charging

Realme will introduce 320W fast charging feature in its flagship devices. The company has recently teased about it. The Realme 320W SuperSonic charging will be available on August 14. Realme had previously showcased that the charging speed is capable of charging a battery from 0-17 percent in just 35 seconds.

Redmi previously offered 300W charging solution for the Redmi Note 12 Discovery. The device gets 4100 mAh battery along with 0-100% charging in just 4 minutes 54 seconds.