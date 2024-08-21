Realme 13 series India launch confirmed for August 29

Realme 13 series has been scheduled to arrive in India at 12pm on August 29. The upcoming series of smartphones are said to be affordable offrings. Realme has also confirmed that these devices will be powered by the MediaTek 7300 Energy processor. The device will feature triple camera setup, as per teaser images. The device has got a circular module at the back that houses the rear cameras.

The Realme 13 Series is expected to carry two smartphones, just like the Redmi 12. One of them could be a plus variant.

Realme 13 Pro specifications

The Realme 13 and Realme 13+ has been teased to feature a circular camera module that could house a triple camera setup and flash. Meanwhile, it seems that the phone will have a boxy build and the back could be made of plastic instead of vegan leather on its more expensive siblings.

Advertisement

The Realme 13 series has been confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek 7300 Energy processor, which is the same chipset found in the Oppo Reno 12 Pro. The MediaTek processor will be more efficient than its predecessor, it will provide a 30 per cent increase in energy efficiency. MEanwhile, it has achieved a Antutu score of over 7,50,000.

While more details about the Realme 13 series are still to come, the company had launched the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ at an event in India earlier this month. Both smartphones feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. They are powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G chipset and are complemented by a 9-layer 3D VC cooling system to ensure smooth performance.

The Realme 13 Pro Plus comes with a triple camera setup including a 50MP Sony LYT-701 main sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT-600 3x periscope telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The Realme 13 Pro 5G, on the other hand, has a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.