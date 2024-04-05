Realme 12X 5G becomes fastest-selling 5G model in early bird sale on Flipkart in 2024

As the demand for 5G continues to rise, entry-level 5G smartphones are becoming increasingly prevalent, offering consumers access to cutting-edge features at affordable prices. Among these groundbreaking devices, the realme 12x 5G emerges as a top contender, outshining the competition and reshaping the entry-level smartphone market with impressive performance and budget-friendly price point.

Garnering recognition as the ‘Fastest-Selling 5G killer’ during the early bird sale on Flipkart and realme.com in 2024, the realme 12x 5G solidifies its position as a frontrunner in the industry.

With the realme 12x 5G, consumers can experience the full benefits of 5G connectivity without breaking the bank. Equipped with cutting-edge features such as India’s first 45W SUPER VOOC charger in the segment and a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G Chipset, the realme 12x 5G delivers lightning-fast speeds and seamless performance, ensuring a smooth and immersive user experience.

The realme 12x 5G boasts a sleek and modern design, available in striking colours such as Twilight Purple and Woodland Green, catering to the preferences of style-conscious consumers. With storage variants ranging from 4GB+128GB to 8GB+128GB, users have ample space to store their photos, videos, and apps, further enhancing the device’s appeal.

In addition to its impressive specifications, the realme 12x 5G is priced competitively, making it accessible to a wide range of consumers. This affordability factor, coupled with its advanced features, has contributed to the device’s popularity and success in the market.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

As 5G technology continues to evolve and expand, the realme 12x 5G is well-positioned to lead the charge, empowering consumers to embrace the future of connectivity without compromise.

With its exceptional performance, affordability, and widespread availability, the realme 12x 5G is already redefining the entry-level smartphone market and paving the way for a new era of connectivity for consumers across the globe.

The surge in entry-level smartphones boasting 5G connectivity represents a significant milestone in the evolution of the smartphone market. By making advanced technology more accessible, realme has ensured that the realme 12x 5G is well on its way to reshaping the way young India connects, communicates, and collaborates in the digital age.

As 5G adoption continues to accelerate, reaching smaller and smaller towns and villages across India, the future looks promising for entry-level smartphones, offering consumers unprecedented opportunities for connectivity and empowerment.

Also Read: Realme 12X 5g With 45W Wired SuperVOOC Charging To Launch In India On April 2