Realme 12 Pro 5G Series to offer 120x Super Zoom; Launch on January 19

Realme India has set January 29 as the launch date of the 12 Pro 5G series. The lineup is expected to include two models — Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+. Ahead of the official launch, Relame has been unveiling some details about the series smartphones through small teasers.

The Realme 12 Pro 5G was recently confirmed to come with a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope lens that will support up to 120x Super Zoom. Another model of the series is teased to carry a Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation.

In a new post on Twitter (currently called X), the company revealed that Realme 12 Pro 5G series phones will be equipped with a 1/2-inch 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope lens with 120x Super Zoom. Moreover, Realme has revealed that the sensor is 27.62 percent bigger than the 1/2.52 image sensor used by other flagships.

The other specification expected about the Realme 12 Pro are Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC processor. The Realme 12 Pro+ will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

The Realme 12 Pro 5G series is teased to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 with OIS. The regular Realme 12 Pro is likely to boast a 200-megapixel camera unit seen in last year’s Realme 11 Pro+.

A landing page on the official Realme India shows a picture sample of the upcoming phones showcasing their camera capabilities. Further, the handsets are confirmed to come in blue and cream colour options. The cream colour variant is quite identical to the Sunrise Beige version of the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G.

Realme 12 Pro 5G series launch in India will take place on January 29 at 12pm IST. Both smartphones of the series is said to carry 6.7-inch curved-edge full-HD+ AMOLED panels with 120Hz refresh rate, and 5,000mAh batteries with 67W wired fast charging support.

The Realme 12 Pro+ is tipped to arrive with 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, and Android 14 OS. Meanwhile, the regular Realme 12 Pro is said to feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.