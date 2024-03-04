Realme 12 5G to come with a Dynamic Button that is quite similar to Apple’s Action Button

Upcoming Realme 12 5G is expected to be offered with a Dynamic Button which will let the user control multiple features through it. Realme 12 will be launching along with Realme 12+ 5G smartphone in India on March 6th. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased that the Realme 12 5G will feature a ‘Dynamic Button’ with customizing function.

The exact nature of the button is not fully explained by the company. However, in the teaser, it appears that the phone’s power button is being used as a Dynamic Button. It seems that the Dynamic Button is customizable according to the needs of the user. From the teaser we could figure out that the Dynamic Button can control are camera shutter, flashlight, silent mode, airplane mode, and do-not-disturb settings.

We could not ignore the uncanny resemblance of Realme’s Dynamic Button and Apple’s Action Button. The Action Button is offered in Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. It is not the first time that Realme has introduced something quite similar to Apple. Realme’s Narzo N53 has a camera module similar to the iPhone, while Realme C53 features a Mini Capsule feature which is similar to the Dynamic Island feature of the iPhone.

The Realme 12 is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SOC that will be paired with 8GB of RAM. On the other hand, the device is expected to offer a 5000mAh battery pack with a 108MP primary camera. Both the Realme 12 as well Realme 12+ 5G are available for pre-order starting from February 29th.

Realme will also be launching the Narzo 70 Pro 5G in India and the device will be featuring an Air gesture feature. Realme India has announced that the smartphone will be featuring Air Gesture that will help users to navigate certain features on the device without any physical contact.