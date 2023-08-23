Realme 11x 5G and Realme 11 5G launched in India, Price starts at Rs 14,999

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has launched two new smartphones in India. The new smartphones are Realme 11 5G and Realme 11x 5G. Realme has set a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the devices. Both phones come with a 6.72″ FHD+ 120Hz display, powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 8GB of virtual RAM. The phones pack a 5000mAh battery with different fast charging support.

Check the price, availability, and specifications of the devices.

Realme 11x 5G and Realme 11 5G specifications

Both the Realme 11 series will feature a 6.72-inch Full HD+ screen with a resolution of a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixel, up to 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 680 nits peak brightness. The devices are powered by Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 6nm processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

They run on Android 13 with realme UI 4.0 and pack 5000mAh (typical) battery. The phone will get 2 Android updates and 3 years of security updates.

The Realme 11X 5G comes with 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage. Meanwhile, the 11 5G has 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage. Both devices support expandable memory up to 2TB via microSD and has Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD).

The Realme 11 5G has 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support and the Realme 11X has 33W SuperVOOC fast charging

The main difference between the device are the camera features. The realme 11 5G sports a 108MP rear camera ISOCELL HM6 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, 2MP portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture. It has 3x lossless zoom, LED flash. It as a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture.

The Realme 11X 5G, on the other hand, has 64MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, 2MP portrait camera accompanied by a LED flash. The phone has a 8MP front camera for selfies with f/2.05 aperture.

The other features of smartphones include Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, Hi-Res Audio, 5G connectivity, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C.

Pricing and availability

The price of the Realme 11 5G starts at Rs 18,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model, and the higher storage configuration of 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs 19,999. It is available in Glory Black and Glory Gold colour options. The realme 11 5G has a Glory Halo Design, with a golden ring around the camera module.

The realme 11X 5G comes in Purple Dawn and Midnight Black colours and is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and the 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 15,999.

The phones will be available for purchase through realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores starting August 29th and 30th, respectively. The 11 5G will go on pre-orders starting from today August 23rd at 1:30PM.While the realme 11X 5G will be available through an early bird sale today from 6 to 8PM.

Furthermore the HDFC Bank and SBI card holders can get up to Rs 1500 discount on the pur4chase of 11 5G and Rs 1000 off on Realme 11X 5G.

Meanwhile, Realme is conducting an anniversary sale from August 25th from 12:30PM to 2:30PM.