Realme 11 5G, 11X 5G launch confirmed in India, Check expected specs and price

Realme has shown a green flag for the Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G smartphones in India. Even though both smartphones were launched in the global markets recently, we did not have any clue about the launch in India. The company has finally come forward to reveal that the smartphone will be launched in India too (revealed the launching page of the website).

Even though the Realme India website has teased the launch of Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G in India, the exact launch date remains unknown. One of devices featured in the teaser offers two different colours and the company will feature its Glory Halo design too. The teaser video shows the rear camera module of the Realme 11 5Gand we get a confirmation that the rear camera is a 108MP camera. This is similar to the camera module that was launched in the recently launched variant (in Taiwan). The other specifications of the smartphone are yet to be revealed by Realme.

Realme 11 5G variant that launched in Taiwan offered a 6nm Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and is coupled with 8GB of RAM. The storage offered on the smartphone is 256GB. When it comes to the display, the smartphone gets 6.72-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen and 120Hz refresh rate.

The primary camera of the smartphone will be 108-megapixel and will be accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary camera. A selfie camera of 16MP is present on the device while the battery is 5000mAh. The fast charging support on the device is 67W SuperVOOC charging. We are yet to get confirmation from the manufacturer about the similarity in specifications of both devices.

Realme will also launch Realme Buds Air 5 Pro very soon. The company has mentioned that the truly wireless stereo earphones will offer coaxial dual-driver setup which is first in the segment. The TWS earphones will also feature LDAC codec and Hi-Res audio.