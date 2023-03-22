Realme 10T 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 810, 90Hz display and 5000mAh battery launched

Realme has launched Realme 10T 5G smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 810, 5000mAh battery and many other important specs. The device has been launched in Indonesia and it caters the need of buyers who needed are looking for a mid-range device. We expect that the smartphone will be launched in India at some point of time in this year.

Specifications

The Realme 10T 5G gets a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel along with refresh rate of 90Hz. The device gets a waterdrop notch that houses the selfie camera. The selfie camera of the device is 16MP. However, the rear camera of the device is a triple camera setup. The triple camera setup at the rear include 50MP primary camera along with two 2MP secondary cameras.

At the core, the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 skin out of the box.

The dimension of the smartphone is 164.4 x 75.1 x 8.1mm while the weight is 187g. The battery of smartphone includes 5000a mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging. The charging port of the smartphone is Type-C.

Price and colours

The Realme 10T 5G is available in 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants. While the 4GB RAM costs THB 6,999 (approx. Rs 16,000), the 8GB RAM costs THB 8,999 (approx. Rs 21,000). We expect the prices to be lesser in India if the smartphone is launched.

The colours offered on the smartphone include Electric Black and Dash Blue variants.