Realme 10 Pro+ teased ahead of launch, to offer a 120Hz curved display

Smartphone manufacturer Realme is all set to launch the Realme 10 series this November. Prior to the launch of the device, various leaks have shown multiple specifications of the devices. If the latest leak is supposed to be believed, the Realme 10 Pro + is expected to offer a curved display. This means that it will be the first device in the series to offer a curved display.

The specifications of the device are yet to be revealed by Realme. However, several teasers and leaks have shown that the Realme 10 Pro + will offer a curved display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and it will be the biggest highlight of the device. Generally, a curved display is offered on a flagship device or mid-range device. As Realme is offering a curved display, the price of the smartphone might be around Rs 30K- Rs 35K.

The curved display is present in Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, OnePlus devices, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Vivo V25 Pro, etc.

When it comes to the processor of the device, the Realme 10 Pro + is expected to offer a Mediatek Dimensity 1080 chipset. The RAM on the device can be up to 8GB and up to 256GB of storage.

According to Tipster Mukul Sharma the Realme 10 Pro + will offer dimensions of 163.7 x 74.2 x 8.1 (mm) and it will weigh as much as 172.5g. The smartphone packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers a resolution of 2412 x1080 pixels.

The battery of the smartphone is 4890mAh and supports fast charging of 67W. In terms of RAM, the smartphone will get 6GB/ 8GB/ 12GB variants. On the other hand, the storage offered on the device will be 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB. In terms of optics, the device gets a triple rear camera which consists of 108MP + 8MP + 2MP sensors. On the other hand, the front camera of the device will offer a 16MP sensor.