Realme 10 Pro+ might get up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, Check specs here

The realme 10 series will be the next big thing for the company (Realme) as the new smartphone series is all set to launch this November. The Realme 10 Pro + is expected to be the most feature-rich smartphone in the Realme 10 series. While the company has teased a few things about the upcoming devices, various reports and leaks on the internet have revealed a lot about the devices

Tipster Mukul Sharma has shared some information about the Realme 10 Pro + and they seem to be quite attractive. The Realme 10 Pro + has dimensions of 163.7 x 74.2 x 8.1 (mm) and weighs as much as 172.5g. The smartphone packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers a resolution of 2412 x1080 pixels.

The battery of the smartphone is 4890mAh and supports fast charging of 67W. In terms of RAM, the smartphone will get 6GB/ 8GB/ 12GB variants. On the other hand, the storage offered on the device will be 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB. In terms of optics, the device gets a triple rear camera which consists of 108MP + 8MP + 2MP sensors. On the other hand, the front camera of the device will offer a 16MP sensor.

The tipster has also shared information about the Realme 10 4G.

Realme 10 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and gets a 90Hz super AMOLED display. The rear camera of the device offers a 50MP main camera while the battery is 5000mAh. The smartphone supports 33W fast charging. When it comes to variants, the device gets 4GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB variants.

It is worth mentioning that while most the devices in the Realme 10 series get support for 5G, the Realme 10 will be the only device with 4G support.

NB: All the features mentioned in the article are based on the information of tipsters. For official details kindly follow Realme on its social media channels.

