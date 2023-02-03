Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition to launch on this date in February

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition will be launching in India in the 2nd week of February. Realme in it’s recent tweet has revealed that the smartphone will be launched on 10 February at 12:30 PM in India. The product seems to offer a new theme to the already existing Realme 10Pro smartphone.

The special edition of the smartphone gets a delightful design. A cropped Coca-Cola Logo on the back of the device adds a new twist to the users’ experience.

“Real connection can emerge from so many things. A taste that creates bonds. Technology that connects us all. Or a spirit that helps us Dare to Leap, every day. And when all of them come together, we can enter a world so full of connection, where we can finally say- cheers for real,” mentions Realme on its website.

The company has offered exiting prices for 50,000 free bookings of the Realme Coca-Cola Edition smartphone. The live streaming of Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition launch event will be on the realme official website.

The specs of the smartphone are expected to same as the current version of the smartphone.

Realme 10 Pro 5G

The device is powered by a 6.72-inch full HD+ display along with 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. The Realme 10 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC along with Adreno A619 GPU. The RAM offered on the device is up to 8GB while the storage is up to 256GB storage.

A dual camera setup is present at the rear of the smartphone. The primary camera is 108MP while the other sensor is a 2MP sensor. The front camera is a 16MP sensor. The device gets a 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The battery can be charged up to 50 percent in just 20 minutes.

Realme 10 Pro 5G is offered in two variants which include 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM +128GB storage variants. The 6GB RAM variant costs Rs 18,999 while the 8GB RAM variant costs Rs 19,999.