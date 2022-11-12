Realme 10 5G launched with Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery

Realme recently launched the 4G version of the Realme 10 in the global markets. Now, the Chinese manufacturer has finally introduced the 5G version of the Realme 10 5G in China under the 10 series. The Realme 10 5G has been launched in the country ahead of the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ launch event, which is scheduled on November 17.

The Realme 10 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and 5000mAh battery along with a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Realme 10 5G Price

The Realme 10 5G has a starting price of CNY 1,299 (around Rs 14,700) for the 8GB/128GB model, while the high-end model with 256GB storage costs CNY 1,599 (around Rs 18,000). The Realme 10 5G is available in Rijin Doujin and Stone Crystal Black colours. The company has not revealed any information regarding the arrival of the Realme 10 5G in India and other markets outside China.

Realme 10 5G Specifications

The Realme 10 5G comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a pixel density of 401 ppi along with a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 98 percent NTSC coverage. The display also has a layer of Gorilla Glass 5. The Realme 10 5G runs Android 12 out of the box with the UI 3.0 skin on top.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that also supports expansion via a microSD card. Additionally, up to 6GB of unused storage can be utilised as virtual RAM.

The device sports a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor along with a 2 MP macro unit and a portrait lens. At the front, the phone carries an 8 MP selfie camera in a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that have 33W fast charging support.