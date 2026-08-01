Qualcomm confirms price hike for its Snapdragon chipsets

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Earlier, speculations were rife that Qualcomm is planning an imminent price hike on its chipsets. Now, Qualcomm has announced a price hike for its Snapdragon chip prices across the board.

The company CEO Cristiano Amon has confirmed that Snapdragon chips will receie an upward price revision from September 1.

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Amon cited the increase in input costs across the entire chipset production process as the main reason for the imminent price hikes. A separate press release from Qualcomm outlined that the company can no longer absorb the increased production costs without raising its product prices.

Qualcomm did not specify how much it will raise its prices, but according to previous rumors, we could be looking at a double-digit increase. This all means that on top of sky-rocketing memory chip prices, smartphone OEMs will now also have to factor in higher chipset prices, which will in turn mean even more expensive smartphones heading forward.

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