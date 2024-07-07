Purchase Apple iPhone 14 Plus for under Rs 25,000 only on Flipkart, Check the offer here

The Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale is currently live and Apple iPhone 14 is available with multiple discounts on the platform. If you are planning to get an iPhone 14 Plus, you might have to hurry up. As the device gets massive offers on the Flipkart platform you can opt for that. The offers on the platform include multiple bank offers along with exchange benefits.

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128GB) variant has an offer price of Rs 55,999 on Flipkart after a discount of Rs 23,901 on the base price. This simply means that buyers get a 29 percent discount on the platform. The iPhone 14 Plus gets an exchange benefit of up to Rs 51,600. We tried to exchange our old smartphone (OnePlus 11 5G) and got a valuation of Rs 22,500. This means that if you own a more premium old smartphone and are willing to trade in your old device you can get a better deal (up to Rs 51,600). This means that the final price will be less than Rs 25,000. There are multiple bank offers available on the platform too.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus specifications

The iPhone 14 Plus offers a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 2778 x 1284 resolution. The display is protected with a Ceramic Shield. The iPhone runs on iOS 16 and is powered by an A15 Bionic chip with a 6-core processor. Apple iPhone 14 Plus supports 20W wired fast charging via lightning port and wireless charging and offers a battery capacity of 4323 mAh.

The camera offered on the device includes a 12MP Dual camera system at the rear and a 12MP front camera. The device is rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes). Connectivity options on the device include GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+ , DC-HSDPA, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and 5G. Storage options on the smartphones are 128GB/256GB/512GB.

(Note: Apple iPhone 14 Plus discount varies from time to time on Flipkart and buyers should keep it in mind.)