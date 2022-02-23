Purchase Apple iPhone 13 at an amazing discount up to Rs 29,400, Check the deal here

The Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at an attractive discount of Rs 29,400 and if you are planning to purchase it you can. The offer is currently available on the e-commerce platform Amazon. All three storage variants of the iPhone 13 (i.e. 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB) can be availed with discounts. Three discounts are offered on the Apple iPhone 13 smartphone.

A flat Rs 5000 discount is offered on all three storage variants on Amazon. On the other hand, up to Rs 6000 discount is available on selected bank Cards on Amazon. An exchange offer is also present for those customers who want to trade in their old smartphones.

The discount includes Rs 6000 flat discount on SBI credit cards. ICICI Bank Credit Cards offer a discount of Rs 6,000. On the other hand, Rs 3,603 discount is available on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards non-EMI transactions. Similarly, ICICI Bank Debit Cards offer Rs 6,000 discount on the purchase. Kotak credit cards and Kotak debit cards offer a discount of Rs 6,000. Customers using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards get a discount of Rs 3603.

Apple iPhone 13 128 GB which has an MRP of Rs 79,900 is available at Rs 74,900. The iPhone 13 256 GB can be availed at Rs 84,900 against its MRP of Rs 89,900. The top storage variant (512 GB) of the iPhone 13 is now available at Rs 1,04,900 against its MRP of Rs 1,09,900.

Users can avail of the benefits of the exchange offer while purchasing the Apple iPhone 13 on Amazon. They get up to Rs 18,400 off on their old smartphones during the exchange offer. In order to check the benefit of the exchange offer, we tried to exchange an old Apple iPhone XR (64 GB). The smartphone was in excellent condition with no scratches or cracks or dents on its body. We got Rs 13,500 off on the purchase.

Apple iPhone 13 was launched in September 2021. Apple’s latest 5G smartphone runs iOS 15 and features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and A15 Bionic chipset, a 12MP dual rear camera set up, and a 12MP selfie camera. The iPhone 13 is dust and water-resistant too. The phone packs a 3240 mAh battery that claims to be able to play movies for 18 hours.

Note: The exchange value you get for a smartphone is subject to change and depends upon your smartphone model.