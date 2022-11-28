Purchase Apple iPhone 12 mini at less than Rs 21,000, Check the deal now

Are you one of those who are planning to buy an Apple iPhone but is afraid to spend more than Rs 40,000? Well, you can get an Apple iPhone 12 mini at less than Rs 21,000 on Flipkart. You just need to play with the offers available on the platform (Flipkart) to get the smartphone at the right price.

Flipkart is offering Rs 21,901 off on the original price of the iPhone 12 Mini. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 59,900. After the discount on Flipkart, the current price of the device is Rs 37,999. However, if you are willing to exchange your old smartphone while purchasing an iPhone 12 mini you can get an exchange value up to Rs 17,500. This will reduce the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to less than Rs 21,000.

Interested buyers who are willing to opt for the deal should know that smartphones have a different exchange value. We tried to exchange different smartphones while purchasing the iPhone 12 Mini. When we tried an iPhone XR, we got an exchange value of Rs 10,000. On the other hand, when we tried to exchange a flagship OnePlus device (OnePlus 7 Pro) and got an exchange value of Rs 7,750. Similarly, Realme 6 Pro gets an exchange value of Rs 4,700.

On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini (128 GB) is available at Rs 44,999 (after 30 percent discount). Similarly, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini (256 GB) is currently offered at Rs 52,999. Both, devices are offered with an exchange value of up to Rs 17,500.

The major highlights of the Apple iPhone 12 Mini are that it is compact as well as feature-rich. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini offers a 13.72 cm (5.4 inch) super retina XDR display, A14 Bionic Chip with next-generation neural engine processor, ceramic shield, IP68 water resistance etc. When it comes to the camera, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is equipped with a dual rear camera (12MP + 12 MP) along with a 12MP front camera. The 12MP True Depth Front Camera with Night Mode offers beautiful pictures and videos. The device has a built-in stereo speaker, dual SIM (Nano SIM + eSIM) along with fast charging support.

Other connectivity features on the smartphone include Bluetooth version v5.0, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), NFC, Built-in GPS, 476 PPI etc. The sensors on the device include Face ID, Barometer, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor etc. The dimension of the smartphone is 64.2 mmx131.5 mmx7.4 mm and weights 133g only. A brand warranty for 1 year is offered on the Apple iPhone 12.