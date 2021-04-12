PUBG: New State Crosses 10 Million Pre-Registration Mark On Google Play Store

By WCE 4
PUBG New State Pre-registrations
Image Credits: Twitter/ PUBG: NEW STATE

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has crossed 10 million pre-registration mark on the Google Play store for its new game ‘PUBG: New State’. The PUBG New State will be the successor of PUBG.

The PUBG: New State will be a battle royale game just like its predecessor. However, the story line of the game will be set in the future. The New State will be set in the year 2051. The setting of the game will include futuristic gadgets and futuristic vehicles along with a new environment.

The parent company of PUBG had launched the trailer of the new game in February 2021. Since then, the pre-registrations of the game had begun on Google Play Store.

However, the pre-registration of the game is not available for users in India. Recently Krafton, the parent company of PUBG had announced that they are not planning to launch PUBG: New State in India anytime soon. According to various gamers and content creators of India, PUBG is working to re-launch in India soon. It is rumoured that the company is currently in talks with Indian government for the purpose.

Also Read: Popular Game PUBG Lite To Close Down Globally On April 29

The PUBG Mobile game has been banned by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) since September 2, 2020 under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act of 2000. The popular game was banned alongside 117 other mobile applications. The Ministry claimed that these 118 Apps were prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, security of state and public order.

You might also like
Technology

Beware WhatsApp Users! You May Have To Go To Jail If You Do This Mistake

Technology

Xiaomi Mi 11X Series To Be Launched In India Soon, Check Details Here

Technology

Moto G60 Tipped To Come With 108MP Triple Rear Camera Setup In India

Technology

Samsung Galaxy F12 To Go On Its First Sale In India Today On Flipkart; Price, Specs…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.