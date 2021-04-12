PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has crossed 10 million pre-registration mark on the Google Play store for its new game ‘PUBG: New State’. The PUBG New State will be the successor of PUBG.

The PUBG: New State will be a battle royale game just like its predecessor. However, the story line of the game will be set in the future. The New State will be set in the year 2051. The setting of the game will include futuristic gadgets and futuristic vehicles along with a new environment.

The parent company of PUBG had launched the trailer of the new game in February 2021. Since then, the pre-registrations of the game had begun on Google Play Store.

We’re happy to report that we’ve hit over 10 MILLION #PUBGNEWSTATE pre-registrations on #GooglePlay. We’re humbled by the community’s overwhelming response and can’t wait to share our new battlegrounds experience with you later in 2021. pic.twitter.com/WN3ptw3ylq — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 9, 2021

However, the pre-registration of the game is not available for users in India. Recently Krafton, the parent company of PUBG had announced that they are not planning to launch PUBG: New State in India anytime soon. According to various gamers and content creators of India, PUBG is working to re-launch in India soon. It is rumoured that the company is currently in talks with Indian government for the purpose.

The PUBG Mobile game has been banned by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) since September 2, 2020 under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act of 2000. The popular game was banned alongside 117 other mobile applications. The Ministry claimed that these 118 Apps were prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, security of state and public order.