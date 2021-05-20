The India version of the PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India is up fo pre-registration in the country for Android users on the Google Play store. PUBG Mobile was banned in India back in September 2020.

However, the South Korean developer Krafton has not shared a release date for the upcoming game yet. But the developer has informed that a date is being finalised.

Now a new report by IGN India citing industry sources has suggested that PUBG Mobile’s India variant, Battlegrounds Mobile India, could release on June 18. Where as the game’s community of users believes that it might release on June 10.

Krafton announced Battlegrounds Mobile India like the PUBG Mobile game earlier this month and opened it to the Android users for pre-registration on May 18. However, the developer did not reveal the official launch date of the game yet.

Now, PUBG fans are eagerly waiting for the game to be released. According to the support page of the official website, a launch date of the game is being finalised.

As per the company, the Battlegrounds Mobile India will be a free-to-play battle royale game with similar gameplay as the much popular PUBG Mobile, but the new game will contain some different tweaks.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is said to bring exclusive in-game features such as outfits, as well as an esports ecosystem that will include tournaments and leagues.

Ahead of the lunch, one of the maps dubbed as Sanhok has been teased by the developer and several other maps of the game were also seen on the Google Play store page.

You should note that the game will give India-specific rewards for its users that can be claimed when the game officially launches.