PUBG Mobile teaser for Indian market surfaces on YouTube

By IANS
PUBG Mobile india
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Amid rumours around PUBG Mobile’s comeback in India, a short teaser video of PUBG Mobile India showed up on the Indian YouTube channel but it has now been taken down.

This teaser did not reveal any release date or an approximate time frame, GSMArena reported on Friday.

“However, the fact that the video showed up is a strong indication of its own that the game will soon be released in the country again,” the report said.

PUBG’s developer, recently, announced the pre-registration for a new battle royale game, called New State, on the Google Play store. However, it excluded India as the company is working on re-launching PUBG Mobile in the country.

Also Read: PUBG: New State Crosses 10 Million Pre-Registration Mark On Google Play Store

Recently, the company had also posted few job listings for the India subsidiary, including an Investment and Strategy Analyst.

However, there is no official statement from the company about its relaunching plans in the country.

The Indian government had on September 2 banned 118 apps on national security concerns, including the immensely popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

PUBG, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, had nearly 33 million users in India.

