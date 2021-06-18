PUBG Mobile relaunches in India in a new avatar as Battlegrounds Mobile India

New Delhi: After the ban of popular battle royal game PUBG Mobile in India. Even though there were a host of games available for gamers similar to PUBG there was a void in the mobile gaming industry in the country. The fans all over the country were eagerly waiting for the re-launch of the popular game.

The long wait has come to an end as the battle royale game has been re-launched in India in a new avatar as ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’ with customised features for its fans.

However, there will be a number of changes in the game in terms of visuals. The colour of the blood will no longer appear to be red, rather it will be available in shades of green or yellow. The word ‘kill’ in the game will be replaced by ‘finishes’.

The popularity of the game can be judged when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had referred the game during ‘Pariksha pe Charcha 2.0’ in January 2019.

“Yeh PUBG wala hai kya?” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had quipped during the event, asking a mother who raised concerns about her son being too much involved into online gaming. The PUBG game has since crossed many levels before coming to a halt.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) mobile game, immensely popular among the teenagers and Gen Z in the country, was banned in September last year along with several other Chinese apps amid incursion attempts into the Indian territory at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

Currently, the segment stands at Rs 60 billion in FY 21, accounting for 44 per cent of the total online gaming revenues.

Industry players, however, welcomed the arrival of PUBG with new branding.

According to Parth Chadha, Founder, EWar Games, this would provide a major boost to the community-oriented, passionate esports ecosystem in India.

“There has been an unprecedented rise in the number of young gamers transitioning from being non-serious or amateur mobile gamers to midcore or hardcore ‘pro’ level gamers. We foresee huge opportunities not only for previously-skilled PUBG gamers, but also for many lesser-known yet talented gamers,” Chadha said in a statement.

Seven in 10 urban Indians are now playing video games or mobile games on any device. India now ranks among the top 10 gaming countries in the world, according to YouGov.

Today’s gamers in India have, on an average, close to seven games installed on their mobile phones. Among these, there are at least four games that they play avidly, as per the latest report by market research firm CMR.

“Driven by the pandemic, the app economy is at an inflection point in India. Whether it be hyper-casual, casual or serious gamers, mobile gaming today is increasingly getting democratised. Similarly, social isolation is driving consumers to seek comfort in social media apps,” said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.

(With inputs from IANS)