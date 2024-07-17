Protect your iPhone or Mac from online scam, Apple shares safety tips

Cyber frauds and scams have caused havoc in people’s lives as via this people are losing a lot of money. Even the iPhone users are vulnerable to such scams. To prevent online scams, Apple is now offering its own set guidelines. This guideline can protect iPhone and Mac users from getting scammed online.

The technical giant has updated its security document with tips to recognise and avoid online scams. According to Apple, these form of scams rely on the fraudster impersonating, deceiving or even manipulating the victim in order to gain access to their personal data from iPhone, iPad or a Mac.

Scammer can use any means they can to trick you into sharing information or giving them money, including:

Fraudulent emails and other messages that look like they’re from legitimate companies, including Apple.

Misleading pop-ups and ads that say your device has a security problem.

Scam phone calls or voicemails that impersonate Apple Support, Apple partners and other well-known or trusted entities or individuals.

Fake promotions that offer free products and prizes.

Unwanted Calendar invitations and subscriptions.

Here’s how to protect your Apple device:

Never share personal data or security information, such as passwords or security codes, and never agree to enter them into a web page that someone directs you to.

Protect your Apple ID. Use two-factor authentication, always keep your contact information secure and up to date and never share your Apple ID password or verification codes with anyone. Apple never asks for this information to provide support.

Never use Apple Gift Cards to make payments to other people.

Find out how to identify legitimate Apple emails about your App Store or iTunes Store purchases. If you send or receive money with Apple Cash (US only), treat it like any other private transaction.

Find out how to keep your Apple devices and data secure.

Only download software from sources you can trust.

Don’t follow links or open or save attachments in suspicious or unsolicited messages.

Don’t answer suspicious phone calls or messages claiming to be from Apple. Instead, contact Apple directly through our official support channels.

Apple in its guidelines have also mentioned that if you receive a suspicious email that looks like it’s supposed to be from Apple, please forward it to reportphishing@apple.com.