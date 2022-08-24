Proof Of Sound In Space: Hear What A Black Hole Sounds Like

What is a black hole?

According to NASA, a black hole is a place in space where gravity pulls so much that even light cannot get out. The gravity is so strong because matter has been squeezed into a tiny space. This can happen when a star is dying.

Black holes are not visible to naked eye as light cannot get out of it. However they are visible through special telescopes with special tools.

NASA has recently released what a black hole sounds like.

Proof of sound in space

NASA has released an audio clip of sound waves emanating out of a super-massive black hole, located 250 million light-years away. The said black hole is at the center of the Perseus cluster of galaxies. Acoustic waves coming out of it have been recorded and increased to 57 and 58 octaves so that human beings can hear it. The resulting sound is a bone chilling and extremely eerie audio that sounds other-worldly.

The video released by NASA in May 2022 is the first instance of these sound waves being extracted and made audible.

The sounds emitted by the black hole won’t be audible at the original pitch. The waves include the lowest note ever detected in the Universe, and it is way below the limits of human hearing.

The recent release of the audio was possible because of the sonification performed by NASA, which has brought up the recording by multiple octaves.

The sound waves were extracted radially, that is, outwards from the black hole, and played in an anti-clockwise direction from the center, so that the sounds in all directions from the super-massive black hole could be heard at pitches 144 quadrillion and 288 quadrillion times higher than their original frequency.

Hear the spooky sound here: