Prices of Samsung Galaxy S23 to go as high as $1499: Sources

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is going to be the next interesting android device that will be launched in February 2023. The company’s Colombia website had revealed about the launch date of the device (Feb 1). According to some leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S23 will have variants costing up to $1499, mentioned Gizmochina.

According to the leak, the Samsung S23 Ultra (12GB RAM and 1TB storage) will cost $1,499. The Samsung S23 Ultra will be available in two other variants- 8 GB RAM/256 GB storage and 12 GB RAM/512 GB storage. While the former variant will cost $1,249 the later variant will cost $1,349.

Speaking about the entry level variants of Samsung Galaxy S23 series, the devices will have initial price of $799. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ devices start from $999.

According to leaks and rumours, the Galaxy S23 series models will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for all regions. Earlier, Samsung launched its Galaxy S-series with either Qualcomm or in-house Exynos chipset, based on the market.

Meanwhile in India, Samsung on 12th January has initiated the pre-reservations of its upcoming flagship series, Galaxy S23.

Interested customers who want to get their hands on the new Galaxy S series can pre-reserve it by paying a token amount of just Rs 1,999 on Samsung’s official website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Amazon as well as on leading retail outlets.

Consumers who pre-reserve the S23 series smartphone will get a benefit worth Rs 5,000.

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 is likely to fall under the premium category with prices starting above Rs 70,000 and the Ultra model could cost over Rs 1 lakh. Last year, the Samsung Galaxy S22’s price in India was set at Rs 72,999 for the base model, and the Galaxy S22 Plus had a starting price tag of Rs 84,999. The Ultra model was priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option.

However there is a catch in it. The consumers must purchase and activate the smartphone before March 31, 2023 in order to get the benefit.

Samsung Newsroom India will live-stream the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1 at 11.30 p.m.