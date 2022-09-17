Price Drop! Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus will be available at a starting price of Rs 59,999

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is perhaps one of the best Android flagship devices that is available under a budget of Rs 80,000 in India. If you are planning to buy an Android flagship device in the near future, you can opt for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. Given the fact that Flipkart Big Billion Days are around the corner, the smartphone will get a massive discount over its current price.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (8GB RAM +128GB storage) variant costs Rs 69,999 on Flipkart. However, during the Big Billion Days Sale, the smartphone will cost Rs 59,999. Additionally, users might have exchange benefit during the sale and this will make the device more affordable. Users who have Credit/ Debit card from certain banks might save more while purchasing the device.

Specifications

The smartphone gets a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display that offers a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The GPU of the device is Qualcomm Adreno 730 while the processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Users get an internal storage of 128GB while the RAM is 8GB.

When it comes to camera, the rear camera of the smartphone is a triple camera unit. The triple camera setup consists of 50MP primary camera along with a 12MP and 10MP camera. The front camera is a 10MP camera. The S22 Plus offers great pictures even during night and includes camera features like Nightography, Object eraser and much more. On the other hand, the device is powered by a 4500 mAh Lithium-ion battery that can easily offer a day’s battery backup.

The connectivity features on the Galaxy S22 Plus include 5G/ 4G/ 3G, Wi-Fi v5.2, NFC, USB Type C, GPS and much more. The sensors offered on the smartphone are Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor and Proximity Sensor.

The dimensions of the device are 75.8mm x 157.4mm x 7.6mm (width x height x depth). On the other hand, the weight of the device is 195g. The device runs One UI based on Android 12 out of the box.