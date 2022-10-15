Price Drop! Grab a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for less than Rs 20K on Amazon

If you planning to purchase a new Android smartphone and do not have issues with a flagship device launched in 2021, you can opt for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The smartphone gets a heavy discount on Amazon and can be bought for less than Rs 20,000 on the platform. What makes the deal sweeter is that even though launched in 2021, the device supports 5G. The offer is explained below in detail.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5Gwhich was launched in early 2021and has an MRP of Rs 74,999 is now available at just Rs 29,990. A massive discount of 60 percent is applicable on the device. An instant Rs 1750 discount is available for those who use ICICI Bank Credit Cards. Apart from the above-mentioned discount, there are other discounts offered by other Banks.

Additionally, users can get up to Rs 25000 off for exchanging their old smartphone. However, users should keep in mind that the amount of exchange amount varies from one device to another. We tried to exchange our old OnePlus 7T and got an exchange value of Rs 9000. This means that exchanging a premium mid-range smartphone (old) in good condition can fetch an exchange value of around Rs 9000. Applying a bank discount while exchanging an old smartphone makes the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cheaper by around Rs 10,000. This means a user has to pay less than Rs 20,000 as the final price for the phone.

Key features of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The packs a 6.5-inch fullHD+ Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response rate. The device sports a triple rear camera set-up which includes a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The rear cameras support up to a 30x digital zoom and is available through an 8MP telephoto lens. The front camera is 32MP and clicks amazing selfies.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC powers the phone. In terms of RAM, the device offers 8GB RAM, while the internal storage is128GB. The smartphone has a 4,500 mAh battery and packs a 25W fast-wired charger in the box.