Pre-reservations for the iQOO Neo 10 smartphone series begin, Design teased

The iQOO Neo 10 series is expected to launch soon in China and subsequently in the global markets. Before the launch of the iQOO Neo 10 series the company has opened the pre-orders for the devices (in China). A new Weibo teaser has confirmed design of the smartphones. The iQOO Neo 10 Pro will be available in an orange-grey dual-tone finish.

The customers who have pre-booked the device can get benefits worth CNY 2267 mentioned the listing.

The iQOO Neo 10 Pro gets a rectangular dual camera module that houses square shaped camera sensors. As there is OIS written on the camera module, we can say for sure that it will support Optical Image Stabilisation. We also see a Neo branding under the camera module. Many features of the iQOO Neo 10 series is still under wraps and we will know it eventually as the device launches.

Speaking about the processors, the iQOO Neo 10, the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. On the other hand, the iQOO Neo will get a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. The devices are expected to get 1.5K resolution display. On the other hand, the device will have a 6000mAh battery capacity along with 100W fast charging.