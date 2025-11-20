Pre-booking of iQOO 15 starts in India, launch to take place on November 26

The Pre-booking of iQOO 15 has started in India and the device will be launching on November 26. The device might be priced between Rs 65,000 and Rs 70,000 mentioned a report by Gadgets360.

The iQOO 15 is available for pre-booking on Amazon as well as iQOO India e-store from 6pm IST today (20th Nov). The smartphone is confirmed to be offered in Alpha (black) and Legend (white) colour options.

The iQOO 15 will get Samsung’s 2K M14 LEAD OLED display. The screen can reach up to 2600 nits brightness and supports Dolby Vision for clear and bright visuals.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with an Adreno 840 GPU and comes with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The extra Q3 gaming chip helps make games run smoother and reduces heating. The device packs Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

The phone gets three 50MP cameras on the rear- a main lens with OIS, an ultra-wide lens and a 3x periscope telephoto lens. For selfies, the device offers 32MP front camera. The iQOO 15 runs on OriginOS 6.0 and packs a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

The wait is over. Pre-booking for the all-new iQOO 15 starts today at 6 PM and the rewards are worth the wait. Secure your Priority Pass with a fully refundable ₹1000 once the pre-booking window opens : https://t.co/T30RREEpzh Priority Passes are limited and strictly… pic.twitter.com/apArYVZQ7D — iQOO India (@IqooInd) November 20, 2025