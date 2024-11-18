Pre-booking of Huawei Mate 70 starts one week before launch, design revealed

Huawei Mate 70 series will be launching in China on November 26 and the pre-booking of the same has started one week before launch. The design has also been revealed ahead of the launch of the smartphone series. The series will have devices like Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, Mate 70 Pro+ mentioned Vmall (Chinese website). There are five different memory variants as well as eight colour options available for the above mentioned devices (on the website).

According to the information on the vmall website (which is owned by Huawei), the booking of the devices have been massive. As many as 1.23 million people have made reservations for the devices. The number of people will increase when the actual launch date nears.

When it comes to design of the smartphone, the official teaser revealed by Huawei shows that it will not be having flat frames. According to the teased picture by Huawei, the Mate 70 Pro offers three cameras at the rear and one of them is a periscope lens.

Huawei Mate 70 and the Huawei Mate 70 Pro will be offered in Black, White, Green, and Purple colour variants. There will be 12GB RAM option on the devices. When it comes to storage, the devices are expected to be offered in 256GB, 512GB or 1TB memory option. On the other hand, the Mate 70 Pro+ will be offered in Black, Gold, Sky Blue and White colour option. There will be 16GB RAM on the device and the storage option is 512GB/ 1TB.