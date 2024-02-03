Pre-booking for iQOO Neo9 Pro starts from 8th Feb; Check launch details here

The Pre-booking for the iQOO Neo9 Pro will start from 8th February on Amazon India as well as on iQOO’s official website. The interested customers can pre-book the smartphone by paying a token amount of Rs 1000. They will also get additional one-year warranty and exclusive offers announced on the launch day. However, a buyer can get back his pre-booking amount, if he opts not to buy the smartphone at some point.

The company has already mentioned that Pre-book stocks are limited to a certain number and will be available on a first-come-first serve basis.

For those who are unknown, the iQOO Neo9 series have been already launched in China. The iQOO Neo9, iQOO Neo9 Pro devices that launched in China have different specs as compared to models that will be launched in India. The iQOO Neo9 Pro offers Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 instead of a Dimensity 9300 chipset. This simply means that iQOO Neo9 Pro will be a rebranded version of iQOO Neo9.

IQOO Neo9 Pro offers a Supercomputing Chip Q1 for 144 FPS gaming. When it comes to RAM and storage variants, we will have 8GB/256GB variant and 12GB/256GB variant. It is noteworthy to mention that the Chinese Neo9 as well as Neo9 Pro does not have 8GB RAM variant. The Neo9 Pro smartphone gets a 5160 mAh battery along with a 120W charging support. When it comes to camera setup, we get a 50MP primary camera along with a 8MP ultrawide camera.