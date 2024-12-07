Pre-booking for iQOO 13 live for Indian buyers, know the pre-booking offers

The iQOO 13 (flagship device of the manufacturer) has launched in India this week and it is now available for pre-booking. The buyers who are interested to purchase the device can do so by going to the official website of iQOO or Amazon India website.

When it comes to prices, the iQOO 13 costs Rs 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant while the 16GB + 512GB costs Rs 59,999 in India. The price of the device can be less given you apply the bank offers. If you are someone who wants to pre-book the device, you would be happy to know that the device gets multiple offers. The iQOO 13 device gets additional 1-year warranty and free iQOO TWS 1e Bluetooth earphones.

Specifications

The iQOO 13 smartphone gets a 6.82-inch 2K resolution LTPO AMOLED display. The device gets a refresh rate of 144Hz. It device gets a RGB LED light around the camera module on the rear. The iQOO 13 gets Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 version out of the box.

The premium smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and when it comes, the device packs up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The device gets a Q2 chipset which caters to enhanced gaming performance.

iQOO 13 will get 4 OS upgrades and five years of security updates. The new version also comes with AI features like Erase, Live cutout, Gemini support and Circle to search as well.

iQOO 13 features a rear camera module with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra wide sensor, and a 50MP telephoto lens with OIS. The phone is backed by a 6000mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging speed. In terms of dimension, the device measures 8.1mm in thickness and weighs 213 grams.