New Delhi: South Korean tech giant Samsung on Tuesday announced that BTS editions of Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+, along with Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White variant, can be pre-booked in India from July 1.

While Galaxy S20 Ultra White variant is priced at Rs 97,999, Galaxy S20+ BTS edition costs Rs 87,999 and the BTS edition of Galaxy Buds+ is priced at Rs 14,990.

“We are very excited to announce the launch of the BTS editions of Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ which now give fans an exclusive opportunity to connect more closely with their favourite band,” Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said in a statement.

Galaxy S20+ BTS edition and Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White variant are available in limited quantity and would go on sale from July 10.

The new design of the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition features a purple glass and metal exterior. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition and Buds+ charging case, also available in purple, carry the band’s logo and purple heart iconography.

Available in both 5G and LTE variants, the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition comes with pre-installed BTS-inspired themes and a fan community platform, Weverse.

The device comes with decorative stickers to allow fans to further personalize their devices, and photo cards featuring pictures of the band members for fans to keep.

The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition also comes with the photo cards of the band right in the box as a keepsake for fans.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band formed in Seoul in 2010.