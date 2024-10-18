Prabhakar Raghavan takes the role of chief technologist at Google; CEO Sundar Pichai confirms

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced the name of the new chief technologist of the company. Prabhakar Raghavan has been appointed as the chief technologist at Google. Raghavan was previously the senior vice president in charge of search, ads, and other important segments.

“Prabhakar has decided it’s time to make a big leap in his own career. After 12 years leading teams across Google, he’ll return to his computer science roots and take on the role of Chief Technologist, Google. In this role, he’ll partner closely with me and Google leads to provide technical direction and leadership and grow our culture of tech excellence. Nick Fox, a longtime Googler and member of Prabhakar’s leadership team, will be stepping up to lead K&I, which includes our Search, Ads, Geo, and Commerce products,” said the memo posted by Sundar Pichai for the staff.

“Prabhakar’s leadership journey at Google has been remarkable, spanning Research, Workspace, Ads, and K&I,” added Pichai. Similarly, Nick Fox who will be replacing Raghavan has helped launch products like Google Fi and RCS messaging, mentioned the Google CEO.

Google is shuffling multiple teams of its company. The Gemini app division incharge Sissie Hsaio will join Google DeepMind which is under CEO Demis Hassabis. On the other hand, the Google Assistant team will become a part of Google’s platforms and device team.