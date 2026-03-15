Poco X8 Pro series to launch on March 17 in India, Expected to feature a massive 9,000mAh battery

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Poco X8 Pro series is scheduled to launch in India on March 17, 2026. The upcoming lineup is expected to include two devices-namely the Poco X8 Pro and the Poco X8 Pro Max. Ahead of the launch, the company has already started teasing the devices.

As per the hints the company has given via the teaser, the device will be a premium mid-range smartphone.

Among the two phones the Poco X8 Pro will be the basic version while the Poco X8 Pro Max is likely to be the more feature-focused device in the series.

Poco X8 Pro Max Expected specs

The Poco X8 Pro Max smartphone is expected to feature a large capacity battery along with a big OLED display, and a MediaTek chipset.

The Poco X8 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.83-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a peak brightness of up to 3500 nits.

A MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor will likely power the device. The processor will be built on a 3nm process, paired with Immortalis-G925 GPU. The smartphone is also tipped to offer up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

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The device will likely support heavy gaming and a 5800mm² vapour chamber cooling system and a graphite layer will manage the heat during intensive usage.

The device will likely feature a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies, the device could get a 20-megapixel front camera.

The smartphone could carry a large 9000mAh battery that will support 100W wired fast charging.

Additional features may include dual stereo speakers, NFC support, and software optimisations designed for gaming and media consumption.

Expected price and availability

The device is expected to range around Rs 59,900 in India. The smartphone is expected to be available for purchase via Flipkart after the launch event on March 17.