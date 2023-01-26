Poco X5 Pro launch expected to be very soon in India, What can we expect from the smartphone

Poco X5 Pro is expected to be launched very soon in India. It is expected that the smartphone will launch on February 6. Even though the prices of the smartphone remain unknown, we expect them to be between Rs 21,000 and Rs 23,000.

Poco’s upcoming smartphone has been seen to be teased by Hardik Pandya. It is reported that the smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart.

Expected Specs

The Poco X5 Pro is expected to offer 6.7-inch display. A 120Hz refresh rate can be expected on the device. The rear camera of the smartphone gets a triple camera setup. While the specification of the primary camera is unknown, the ultra-wide sensor is 8MP. Similarly, the other back camera is a 2 MP camera. The front camera of the smartphone is 16MP.

In terms of processor, the users might get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 chipset. The battery of the smartphone is a 5000mAh unit and it gets a 67W fast charging too. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the smartphone offers security.

When it comes to RAM and storage, the smartphone will get 6GB RAM + 128GB storage along with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants.

(Note: The specs mentioned in the article are based on the information of various leaks. Kindly wait for the official revelation.)